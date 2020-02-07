Update in mask-wearing policy at Knoebels Amusement Resort

The original policy said guests over the age of two had to wear one unless you had certain medical conditions.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Knoebels announced Wednesday night that starting Thursday, July 2, guests must wear a mask inside the park.

In a post to the park's Facebook page, the new rule is every guest over the age of two must be in a mask.

The original policy said guests over the age of two had to wear one unless you had certain medical conditions.

Knoebels Amusement Resort We've been told our candidness is appreciated - So we're just going ... to be open and honest. We tried our best to communicate a mask policy that took into account valid conditions that could prevent a guest from wearing a mask.

Parks officials say they made the decision after evaluating the opening day.

Masks can be taken off while dining but must be on in every other part of the park.