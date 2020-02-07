Update in mask-wearing policy at Knoebels Amusement Resort

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Knoebels announced Wednesday night that starting Thursday, July 2, guests must wear a mask inside the park.
In a post to the park's Facebook page, the new rule is every guest over the age of two must be in a mask.
The original policy said guests over the age of two had to wear one unless you had certain medical conditions.
Parks officials say they made the decision after evaluating the opening day.
Masks can be taken off while dining but must be on in every other part of the park.
Guests are also welcome to use face shields, but they cannot be used on rides, only masks.