Ukrainian couple open construction business

A family from Ukraine left the war-torn country last year and ended up in Selinsgrove. They're building a new life in Pennsylvania that includes a new business.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — If you had asked Nadiia Ovsova and her husband Serhii Ovsov two years ago if they thought they would be living in the United States now, they would have said no. The couple and their three children were born and raised in Odesa, Ukraine.

It all changed in February 2022 when they were woken up in the middle of the night by a bombing.

"We get scared, of course, we get afraid. We weren't expecting the war. No one in Ukraine was prepared for it," Nadiia said.

The family went to a bomb shelter about 20 miles from their home in southern Ukraine.

"The kids all the time get scared. There was crying because they don't understand what's going on. To explain to the small kids that this is a war, they just listen to the noise and all the time are crying," Nadiia said.

The couple decided to do what they could to help the Ukrainian army. Nadiia made a Facebook post asking for donations. It caught the eye of Andy and Sylvia Long, who are from the Northumberland area. Sylvia and Nadiia became friends and spoke often.

"One day Sylvia, she asked me, 'What are your plans for your family? How are you going to live your life?' I said, 'Actually, I don't have any plans,'" Nadiia said.

The Longs sponsored Nadiia, Serhii, and their children through a program called Uniting For Ukraine. The family moved to Selinsgrove last September.

In Ukraine, Serhii had a construction business for 23 years. The Longs hired him to do some construction.

"He showed my husband's work to his friends, and then his friends ordered from him and then the friends of the friends," Nadiia said.

Serhii was able to restart his business in Selinsgrove, teaming up with other Ukrainians in the area.

"I like to work here, and I've met a lot of very nice people here, and they support us so much," Serhii said.

Nadiia is currently collecting hygiene products and diapers for people in Ukraine. People can reach her at 272-245-0967.