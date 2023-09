Two men are in custody after a carjacking at a Turkey Hill in Mount Carmel last week.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — The search is over for a pair of carjacking suspects in Northumberland County.

Police say two men were seen on surveillance video last week at Turkey Hill at Fifth and Market Streets in Mount Carmel entering a person's car, assaulting them, and driving away.

Both men have been identified and are now in custody in Northumberland County.