Two hospitalized after fire in Northumberland County

Officials say two homes were destroyed, and multiple families were displaced.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A fire in Northumberland County damaged three houses and sent two people to the hospital.

The fire started in half of a double-block home on Miller Street around 12 p.m.

The flames quickly spread to the adjoining home and the house next door.

There is no word on the conditions of those taken to the hospital.

Officials say two of the homes were destroyed, and multiple families were displaced.

"We have three houses that caught on fire. We had three families displaced, and the fire marshal en route. At this point, that's all we have; it's under investigation," said Chief Ronald Rupp, Sunbury Fire Department.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause, but officials don't believe it is suspicious.

A community member is setting up a collection for the victims of the fire.