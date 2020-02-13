A Valentine's Day Surprise

A sixth grader bought valentines for all the girls in his class.

TURBOTVILLE, Pa. — Students at Warrior Run Middle School near Turbotville celebrate Valentine's Day by buying each other "candy grams." The candy is sold a week in advance and on this day, Cupid delivers it.

But sometimes feelings are hurt when not everyone gets a candy gram. So sixth grader Ashton Spotts had an idea.

“I got every single girl in the grade one,” Spotts said.

Ashton used his allowance money to buy 59 candy grams.

“I get $5 a week from my parents to do chores, so to pay for that I had to do...I don't know. A lot,” Spotts said.

Candy grams were delivered to all sixth-grade girls. They were labeled “Everyone Deserves to Feel Special” and signed “Mr. ???.”

“It makes you feel good inside because not every girl gets compliments like that all the time. It just makes you feel good,” Ella Printzenhoff said.

“It made me feel good inside that somebody wanted to do that for me and my fellow classmates,” Katie Zaktansky said.

“It was just really sweet, and I was just touched that he would do that and I kept asking are you sure this is what you want to do? He said yeah,” Nancy Mathna said.

A Warrior Run graduate was so impressed by what Ashton did that she sent him candy, balloons and a $50 Visa gift card.

The Watsontown mayor delivered the gifts to Ashton while he was at lunch.

“It made me feel special,” Spotts said.