Troopers: Three people murdered inside Northumberland County home, one in custody

State police confirm three people were murdered inside a home near Sunbury. One person is in custody.

SNYDERTOWN, Pa. — One person is in custody after three people were murdered inside a home in Northumberland County.

There was a heavy police presence around midnight at the place on Snydertown Road in Snydertown, near Sunbury.

Here's what troopers say happened.

Sometime between noon and 3 Wednesday afternoon, someone entered the home and killed three people, Susan Williams, 58, James Dickens, 59, and a 17-year-old boy.