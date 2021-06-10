Troopers: Three people murdered inside Northumberland County home, one in custody

x
SNYDERTOWN, Pa. — One person is in custody after three people were murdered inside a home in Northumberland County.

There was a heavy police presence around midnight at the place on Snydertown Road in Snydertown, near Sunbury.

Here's what troopers say happened.

Sometime between noon and 3 Wednesday afternoon, someone entered the home and killed three people, Susan Williams, 58, James Dickens, 59, and a 17-year-old boy.

Police say the person responsible is in custody and will be arraigned on Thursday.