Troopers: Three people murdered inside Northumberland County home, one in custody

SNYDERTOWN, Pa. — One person is in custody after three people were murdered inside a home in Northumberland County.
There was a heavy police presence around midnight at the place on Snydertown Road in Snydertown, near Sunbury.
Here's what troopers say happened.
Sometime between noon and 3 Wednesday afternoon, someone entered the home and killed three people, Susan Williams, 58, James Dickens, 59, and a 17-year-old boy.
Police say the person responsible is in custody and will be arraigned on Thursday.