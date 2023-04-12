Trooper shot in Northumberland County

Gunfire was exchanged between a suspect in a domestic dispute and a state trooper Wednesday morning.

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was wounded Wednesday morning during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in Northumberland County.

According to a release for state police, the trooper was investigating a domestic disturbance on East 4th Street in Watsontown. The suspect took off and was found in an apartment complex at 635 8th Street, Delaware Township, around 8:15 a.m.

Shots were fired, and the suspect and the trooper were both hit.

The trooper suffered a wound to his leg, which is believed to be non-life threatening. The suspect is in critical condition.

No names have been released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.