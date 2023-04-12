Trooper shot in Northumberland County

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was wounded Wednesday morning during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in Northumberland County.
According to a release for state police, the trooper was investigating a domestic disturbance on East 4th Street in Watsontown. The suspect took off and was found in an apartment complex at 635 8th Street, Delaware Township, around 8:15 a.m.
Shots were fired, and the suspect and the trooper were both hit.
The trooper suffered a wound to his leg, which is believed to be non-life threatening. The suspect is in critical condition.
No names have been released.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
