Trooper honored for saving children, mother from burning building

Trooper Dustin Spangler ran into a burning house and saved two young girls and their mother in June.

MILTON, Pa. — June 17 is a day Trooper Dustin Spangler will never forget.

He was driving to a call along Route 45 near Lewisburg, when someone ran towards his car, flagging him down.

"That's when I glanced to my left and saw a small fire and smoke coming out of a garage," Trooper Dustin Spangler said.

Smoke and flames quickly spread to the house next door.

Spangler knocked on the door but no one answered, so he ran inside.

"Mom came out and looked at me, looked at JaeLynn and that's when we both saw a large amount of flames out of the picture window. She grabbed JaeLynn and I grabbed Kiera and we exited the house," Spangler said.

Kiera, 2, JaeLynn, 4, and their mom Amber were not hurt.

The family credits Trooper Spangler with saving their lives.

"He needed more than just a thank you," Jim Hans said.

Jim Hans is the girls' great grandfather.

He presented Spangler with a plaque while the children gave him flowers.

"He's like a hero to us now. He saved our two little girls and saved our granddaughter," Hans said.

"All I could think about was people in the house. I looked through the window, I see the tv on. I know somebody is there," Spangler said.