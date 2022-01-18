Transforming an old warehouse in Sunbury

New businesses will soon be coming to the Sunbury area thanks to Tim and Jade Boetsch of Pelican's Snoballs.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Tim and Jade Boetsch opened Pelican's Snoballs in May of 2018 just outside of Sunbury. Four years later, the shaved ice shop is a popular spot in Northumberland County and the couple is expanding on that.

They recently bought a building on the corner of 4th Street and Shikellamy Avenue with plans to turn it into a shopping destination.

"We're trying to bring businesses that are all unique to the building, so they will play well off each other but none will be like another one," said Jade.

The building was previously used for storage.

"Now it's empty so it's a blank canvas for us," said Tim.

The couple plans to put in at least a dozen businesses. They will do the work in phases; starting with relocating Pelican's Snoballs in April of this year.

"We'd like to potentially have our first business open in this building by then as well. I know that is a pretty lofty goal, but if we don't set those types of goals, it will be difficult to get this project done," Tim said.

"If we're going to fix something up we might as well fix up home," Jade said.

Jade grew up in Sunbury and has lived there her whole life.

"When we started our Pelican's a lot of people were like, 'why didn't you go somewhere else, why start it in Sunbury?' My thought is why wouldn't start it in Sunbury? Sort of the same thing with this. We needed a place to move Pelican's and we got this property and thought what a great opportunity," said Jade.

In addition to Pelican's Snoballs, the couple plans to put their barbecue restaurant there as well.

Several other businesses have already showed interest.