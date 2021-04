A tractor-trailer was driving on Route 11 when it crashed onto its side and went down a 15-foot embankment.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — A major roadway in Northumberland County re-opened around 9 p.m. after being shut down for hours because of a crash.

Point Township police say a tractor-trailer was driving on Route 11 near Northumberland borough when it crashed onto its side and went down a 15-foot embankment.

It happened around 3 p.m.

The driver was taken to a hospital and listed as stable.