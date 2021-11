A crash backed up traffic just before 7 a.m. on Monday.

A tractor-trailer crash caused traffic delays on Interstate 80 Eastbound in Northumberland County.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Monday morning between Limestoneville in Northumberland County, and Danville in Montour County.

A part of Interstate 80 Eastbound was closed between Exit 215 and Exit 224.

Lanes reopened after 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

There is no word if anyone was hurt in the crash in Northumberland County.