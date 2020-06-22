Tough times for limousine business

The owner said fewer corporate customers have had a deep impact on the transportation industry.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — Susquehanna Valley Limousine was deemed an essential business in March.

The business remained open throughout the pandemic but owner Chris Peifer said fewer corporate customers had and will continue to have a deep impact on the transportation industry.

His businesses usually contracts with Bucknell and Susquehanna Universities to shuttle students to and from airports, and to events.

They also contract with Geisinger to transport job candidates who fly into the area.

Peifer describes the ripple effect of school closures, and hospital restrictions, calling the coronavirus the biggest detriment to corporate transport since 9/11 when airports nationwide were canceling flights, and many people were scared to fly.

"I can't explain how bad that was for the country and everyone involved, but, it came back pretty quickly," said Peifer. "This with that three months it's unsure what corporates gonna do in the future they may have more meetings online, I'm sure it's going to change our business in the long run."

Although restrictions are beginning to lift throughout the state, there's no telling when his entire 25 car fleet and his 25 person staff will all be back on the road.

"This I see more long term. The business, we've had to hibernate so to speak when it comes to things like insurances," Peifer said.

Susquehanna Valley Limo has been around for more than 25 years; Peifer said his business will have to adapt in order to stay open for another 25.