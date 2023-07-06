Time to celebrate the city of Sunbury

The three-day Sunbury Celebration features vendors, live music, and fireworks.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Sunbury is celebrating our nation's independence and its founding all weekend with a big event. Preparations are underway for the 21st Sunbury Celebration.

Sunbury Celebration kicks off at the city's Oppenheimer Playground with a "family fun night."

"We have free hot dogs, free water. We have autographed items to give away, and local businesses have really stepped up to give away gift certificates," said Ron Pratt, a member of the Sunbury Celebration committee.

Friday evening, people are invited to beat the heat at Sunbury Community Pool on Memorial Drive. It will be open for free swim and free food starting just after 7 p.m.

Saturday is the main event. There will be craft and food vendors, amusement games, and so much more starting at 10 a.m. at the David L. Persing Complex.

"We have vendors—craft vendors, food vendors—a chicken barbecue. We have all kinds of stuff for sale. We have a kid coming that's selling flies for fly fishing," said Slade Shrek, a member of the Sunbury Celebration committee.

Organizers say this is all about giving back

"We are here for the community, not only Sunbury but the surrounding communities as well," Pratt said.

This is just one of several events this summer in Sunbury, including the city's summer kickoff and river festival.

"You have to think Sunbury because Sunbury has so many events and so much going on here, why not come to Sunbury?" Shrek added.

Sunbury Celebration ends with a free fireworks show around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.