Three injured in Sunbury dog attack

SUNBURY, Pa. — Three people were injured during a dog attack around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Sunbury. The dog attacked its owners in the 1000 block of Susquehanna Avenue.

One neighbor witnessed the entire attack.

"He just started attacking people like crazy. He bit three people," said Joabnel Montesino, who lives nearby.

Two people were sent to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville with significant injuries.

Montesino tried to step in during the incident. He said the boxer initially tried to attack a puppy, and then it started to attack its owners, who were trying to restrain the dog.

"I was trying to hold him and get him off the guy, and the dog was like, 'No, I am not going anywhere, I am going to keep biting him until someone kills me or I kill him,'" said Montesino.

Newswatch 16 spoke with neighbors, and they told us that the dog was typically friendly and had never attacked anyone before.

"He was a good dog. He didn't use to be like that. He didn't bite people like that. We really don't know what happened," said Montesino.

When Newswatch 16 arrived to speak with neighbors, we found blood splatter on some nearby cars.

Sunbury police say that the dog had to be tranquilized. The witness said he feared for the dog owner's life at one point during the attack.

"I said I have to call the cops. I have to call the cops. I have to do something. This dog is going to kill him, or it is going to kill someone," said Montesino.