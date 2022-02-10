Three charged after a man was brutally beaten in Northumberland County

A man was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — There are new details after a brutal beating in Northumberland County.

Police say three people are now behind bars.

According to court paperwork, Kody Scicchitano was staying at Tarra Krieger's home in Shamokin last month.

That's when another man, Anthony Torres, accused the victim of stealing his bank card.

Krieger and another woman, Nicole Koons, heard a bang and found Torres stomping on Scicchitano's head.

He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Torres is locked up on aggravated assault charges.

Krieger and Koons are both charged with reckless endangerment.