Thanksgiving meals provided in Northumberland County

SUNBURY, Pa. — One woman's 22-year-old tradition continues serving smiles and a hot meal in Northumberland County.

Rhonda Fisher serves Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of people in the Sunbury area.

This year, she and a group of volunteers delivered over 200 meals to local high-rise buildings.

They then made their way over to Cameron Park and handed out paper bag lunches.

Fisher went the extra mile by passing out blankets and clothes to those in need.

Meals were also handed out to people as they drove up, and Rhonda handed them a meal, too, dressed as a turkey.