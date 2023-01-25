Susquehanna River wins River of the Year

River officials get $10,000, which will be used to promote awareness and events along the river.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — An update to a story we brought you earlier this month on Newswatch 16, the North Branch of the Susquehanna River is officially Pennsylvania's River of the Year.

That means river officials get $10,000, which will be used to promote awareness and events along the river.

The river flows through eight counties here in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, including Luzerne and Northumberland counties.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.