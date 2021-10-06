Suspect in deadly triple shooting in Northumberland County arraigned

Police believe Matthew Reed shot and killed three people in Snydertown Wednesday in a dispute over a car.

SNYDERTOWN, Pa. — A suspect in the killing of three people in Northumberland County was taken before a judge Thursday morning.

State police say Matthew Reed, 23, shot and killed three people in a dispute over a car.

According to investigators, Reed shot and killed Susan Williams, 58, of Snydertown, James Dicken, 59, of Snydertown, and an unidentified 17-year-old male at a home on Snydertown Road in Snydertown on Wednesday.

Reed had nothing to say as he was taken into court for his arraignment in Shamokin. He faces several charges, including three counts of homicide, robbery, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Here's what state police say happened: Reed was planning to buy a vehicle from the alleged victims, but he found out they were selling it to someone else. Reed told troopers that he planned to steal the 1997 Toyota Camry and brought a gun to kill them if he needed to. There was an argument, and Reed says he snapped and started shooting, killing all three people at the home near Sunbury. Reed left with the vehicle.

The vehicle was recovered at the Sunbury boat launch Wednesday night, and Reed was arrested at Haven Ministry Center, the homeless shelter where he was living.

At his arraignment, Reed said, “I’m not a horrible person. I made a mistake.”