Suspect, father under arrest for deadly Sunbury shooting

Police say Ajani Uhuru, 23, of Sunbury, was arrested Monday afternoon in Philadelphia.

SUNBURY, Pa. — The man suspected of killing a man last week in Sunbury is now in custody. Police have charged the man's father with hindering their investigation.

Police say Ajani Uhuru, 23, of Sunbury, was arrested Monday afternoon in Philadelphia. He is accused of killing a man inside a Sunbury convenience store last Thursday. Uhuru was arrested in Philadelphia and is being brought back to face homicide charges.

Police also charged his father with helping him get away. His father, Ajani Uche Uhuru, 54, is charged with hindering the investigation. Police say he tried to hide the getaway car.

The younger Uhuru is accused of shooting and killing Kareem Jakes, 30, after an argument inside the Penn Jersey Food Mart last Thursday before taking off in a car.

Police put out an alert for that car and later found it with his father behind the wheel.

According to court paperwork, after the shooting, Uhuru called his father, told him where the car was, and sent a map of where it was parked in the Elysburg area.

His father went to get the car and drove it back to Sunbury, where police stopped him.

The elder Uhuru said his son was not near the vehicle when he picked it up.

The elder Uhuru was arraigned via video on the hindering charges and is in the Northumberland County jail on $200,000 bail.

Sunbury police say Ajani Uhuru is being brought back to Sunbury, where he'll be arraigned for the homicide.