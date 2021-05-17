Support staff strike in Shikellamy School District

The staff included classroom aides, lunchroom aides, and secretaries.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Dozens of employees in the Shikellamy School District in Northumberland County are on strike.

About 50 workers picketed on Monday outside the high school's administration building near Sunbury.

The Shikellamy education support staff, which includes classroom aides, lunchroom aides, and secretaries, have been on strike since Friday.

Officials say they have been trying to negotiate a new contract since January 2020.

However, negotiations fell through and both sides are at a standstill.