Sunbury YMCA holds annual coat drive

We will soon start to get some cooler weather, which means we will need to break out our winter coats. But not everyone has access to a warm jacket.

SUNBURY, Pa. — There were not many adult-sized coats left to choose from at the Sunbury YMCA's 19th annual coat drive.

"It's been a little more challenging this year. we did have donations but maybe not as many as in years past," said Katrina Mouery, co-executive director of the Sunbury YMCA.

The YMCA started collecting coats in August at its four branches. Steininger's Dry Cleaning laundered everything for free.

There are coats and winter accessories for people of all ages. Most of the children's coats are brand new.

"I feel that it's a godsend that people are willing to put that extra effort into helping underprivileged families," said Petrina Byers of Sunbury, who picked up four coats. "This kind of thing really helps, especially my family, who struggles to live every day. It's just fantastic."

The drive was open to anyone who needed a coat.

"If you have a need, we're here for you," Mouery added.

The YMCA plans to continue the coat drive for years to come.

Day 1 of the Sunbury YMCA 19th Annual Coat Drive was a success! Serving our community in such way has truly been a... Posted by Sunbury YMCA on Monday, November 7, 2022