Sunbury woman charged in baby death

Krystal Semerod faces criminal homicide and child endangerment charges after the death of her 6-month-old.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A woman from Sunbury has been charged with the death of her baby.

According to court paperwork, Krystal Semerod took her 6-month-old to the hospital in Shamokin on Saturday, claiming the child wasn't breathing.

The baby was then flown to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville. The baby died Tuesday.

Doctors say tests confirmed the child suffered shaken baby syndrome.

Semerod faces charges including criminal homicide, child endangerment, and aggravated assault in Northumberland County.