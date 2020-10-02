Simple message of kindness in Northumberland County

The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way hopes "Be Kind" will have a big impact.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A new campaign from the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way has a simple message: be kind.

It's hard to miss the signs along Front Street in Sunbury. The message is only two words, but the hope is that they will have a big impact.

This is the United Way's "Kindness Week."

"It is not a money-making venture for this," said the United Way's Joanne Troutman. "It's truly all about making people feel good and encouraging them to do their best."

Joanne Troutman is executive director of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. She says the kindness campaign is reminding people to simply be kind.

"Compliment someone, clean up after somebody you don't know, hold the door for somebody -- just really simple things, but raising kindness to a level of consciousness."

Schools, businesses, and nonprofits are participating in kindness week. The Arc Susquehanna Valley painted rocks and will put them around Sunbury this week.

The Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury is one of the places encouraging people to be kind. The library set up a kindness and friendship-themed display.

"All of our story times this week are themed with kindness. We have kindness-themed stories and crafts as well," said youth services coordinator Sarah Fisher.

The kindness campaign is running in conjunction with February as National Heart Month.

"Not only is being kind good for other people, but when you are kind, it's good for you. It's good for your blood pressure, it's good for your mental health," Troutman added.