Sunbury teen appears on Monday Night Football

A teenager from Northumberland County says his dreams came true when he appeared in a video with Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Preston Spontarelli of Sunbury has been playing football for as long as he can remember.

For many years, he attended the Pittsburgh Steelers Youth Football Camp, but now that he's 15, Preston is too old for the camp. His mom Nicole contacted the camp's director and asked if there were any other opportunities for him.

Recently, the NFL contacted the Shikellamy freshman to appear in its "Next Generations" TV segment with Steelers star Cam Heyward.

For the segment, Preston did a video chat with Heyward. They reviewed each other's plays.

Part of the segment aired during the Steelers/Bengals Monday Night Football game.

"I thought it was pretty cool that he could give me some tips and advice for when I'm on the field. He didn't just give me tips for on the field, he gave me tips on how to be a better person overall," Preston said.

"To get to the next level, high school and college, you've got to be even more self-disciplined," Heyward said.

Preston says this was the experience of a lifetime because Cam Heyward is someone he looks up to.

"I look to him as a role model in football, and pretty much everything I do, I like to think 'What would Cam Heyward do?'" Preston said.

"I think it's really cool. I think I'm more excited than he is," Nicole Spontarelli said.

To top it all off, Preston's idol sent him a signed jersey.