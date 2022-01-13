Sunbury police responding to recent crimes

A recent spike in crime has officers vowing to increase enforcement.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Yusuf McLaurin was arrested last week in Sunbury for allegedly shooting two people in a bowling alley parking lot earlier this month. McLaurin is one of at least nine people Sunbury police are investigating for recent incidents in the city.

"We're picking people up and telling them we're done. We've had enough," Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said.

According to Chief Hare, there have been seven to ten major incidents in Sunbury since December of 2020.

"It goes back to shootings, stabbings, robberies, burglaries. Some are connected, some are not," Hare said.

Hare tells Newswatch 16 his and surrounding departments have spent a lot of time investigating these crimes.

"It's been over 150 hours this year alone in the third week of January that we've spent on the recent shootings that we've had, so enough's enough, and this is our way of trying to put a dent into a larger piece of what's been going on," Hare said.

The Sunbury Police Department issued arrest warrants for nine people, including McLaurin and Kendall Dennison, who were arrested last week. Dennison faces drug charges for an incident earlier this month.

"It's not going to prevent it or stop it altogether, but we just want to let the public know right now that we hear them. We know what's going on, and we appreciate their assistance," Hare said.

Hare says, in some instances, people's home video cameras helped solve cases.

"I continue to implore the public, if you have something on your video, contact us. We're going to get it, and we're going to use it to what we need to prosecute these people," Hare said.

If you have any information on recent incidents in Sunbury, you are asked to call the Sunbury Police Department.