Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare submits letter of retirement

SUNBURY, Pa. — Sunbury Mayor John Brosious confirmed to Newswatch 16 that Police Chief Brad Hare put in his letter of retirement from the Sunbury Police Department. The city accepted his resignation at Monday night's council meeting.

In August , Mayor Brosious announced new leadership for the department, saying Hare was 'unavailable' and naming Sergeant Travis Bremigen as acting chief.

Newswatch 16 has been reporting on changes of leadership in the Sunbury Police Department for years. Hare was actually the police chief from 2014- 2017 but resigned from the role after multiple internal investigations into the department. He was promoted back to chief in 2019.