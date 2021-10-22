Sharpen your blades: The Sunbury Ice Rink is open to the public

The James R. Eister Youth and Community Center opened for skating earlier this month.

SUNBURY, Pa. — When you think of ice skating, you probably think of cold weather and snow, not the warm October temperatures we've experienced this month. But it's 30 degrees inside the Sunbury Ice Rink, and skating season is in full swing.

"Most municipalities or areas don't really have the benefit of having an indoor ice rink like this, so Sunbury is very blessed to have this," Sunbury Administrator Derrick Backer said.

Crews took the Zamboni around on Friday, smoothing out the ice.

The rink opened earlier this month. It is used by several youth hockey leagues and the Bucknell and Susquehanna University hockey teams.

"We usually have around 20,000 to 30,000 people who come here in a six-month span. Obviously, that can vary depending on certain factors, but that's normally what we'd like to expect," Backer said.

The Sunbury Ice Rink was built in 1960 as an outdoor rink. It was recently renovated.

"We expanded on our locker rooms to add some additional changing opportunities for both the colleges and also the youth hockey leagues. We updated lighting as well," Backer said.