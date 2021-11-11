Sunbury honors our veterans

Veterans Day is a time to honor our nation's bravest.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Veterans in Sunbury were honored with a special ceremony from the American Legion along with a 21-gun salute.

During the ceremony, 91-year-old Korean War Veteran Roger Martz spoke to the crowd. Martz was awarded an Ambassador for Peace Medal. Martz served in the army and was proud to attend the ceremony.

"Honoring the veterans of the past and those that are no longer with us," Martz said.

Vets from all over our area attended the ceremony at Cameron Park. Walt Lutz served in the Korean War and said the ceremony made him think of his friends in the army.

"Many of them are gone. I'm 71, and a lot of people in my unit were older, and they're no longer with us. You appreciate them," Lutz said.

"It really hits bottom and makes me feel really good," Bernie Zajac said.

Another way Sunbury is thanking our veterans is with this Flags for Heroes display featuring three dozen American flags.

Flags for Heroes was put on display on Front Street by the Sunbury Rotary Club. People can sponsor flags for veterans or frontline workers.

"We see the people pulling in and taking pictures. These medallions have the person's name on it, and we mail this to the family. It's a commemorative medallion that they get to keep," Sunbury Rotary Club President Victoria Rosencrans said.