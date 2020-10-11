Church moving into vacant factory in Sunbury

H2church is breathing new life into the building that has been vacant for four years.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A former bread factory in Sunbury will soon become home to a church.

An empty building on North 11th street in Sunbury but is expected to be the site of H2church by next summer.

"This is going to be a big center for us to be able to show a lot of love to our city and the surrounding region," said Mark Gittens, pastor of H2church based in Sunbury.

The church has around 500 members and currently leases property at the Susquehanna Valley Mall near Selinsgrove.

H2church recently spent $1.5 million on the former Bimbo Bakeries building, which will be renovated into the church's new home.

"We're so excited to get in here, fill a building, and not just a business or something like that, but something that's going to reach out to the community, make an impact on the youth and the people in the area," said Eric Attinger, executive director of H2church.

Attinger says it won't just be a worship center.

"Family advocacy programs, parenting classes because it's such a positive impact on just training parents on what to do, cooking, taking care of their kids," Attinger said.

"It also facilitates our children's ministry, youth ministry things. There's talk about a day care center, which is a big need in our community, certain kinds of hybrid schooling and things for those people in transitions," Gittens added.

The city of Sunbury is also happy about this project, as this building has been vacant for four years.

"Taking this building and converting it into something that contributes to the community is really fantastic," said city administrator Jody Ocker.