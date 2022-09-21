Sunbury gets money for floodwall repairs

Sections of Sunbury's floodwall have seen better days. But thanks to a state grant, a portion of the floodwall will be replaced.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Sunbury's floodwall has been protecting people for nearly 100 years. A section on the lower level along the Susquehanna River was originally built in the 1930s.

"It was rebuilt about ten years ago, and as you can see, it's already starting to fall apart. The stone has been here for 90 years," said Jeff Lewis, Sunbury's Flood Department manager.

Lewis says this 600-foot section is not protecting as well as it should.

"These stones that are sticking out, water that's going by pushes those rocks out, and you're exposing the soil, that erosion, especially during an event," Lewis said.

Recently, Sunbury was given more than $400,000 in state grant money to replace this section of the floodwall.

This section of Sunbury's floodwall was replaced less than five years ago, and this concrete is what will replace the stone on the other side.

"They weigh anywhere from a ton to half a ton, each rock. When you put them in place, they interlock. What you do then is you'll backfill it, pack it solid, so they don't get any more erosion," Lewis said.

Sunbury Administrator Derrick Backer says the new portion of the floodwall will be built to last for hundreds of years.

"Without this, we really could have some flooding issues within the city during a major rain event," Backer said.

Backer says the project will be done sometime next year or early 2024.