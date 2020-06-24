Woman's dog found dead in dumpster

A woman from Sunbury is grieving after her dog was found dead in a dumpster. She and her family want answers.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Wherever Cindy McKeegan went, she brought her 11-year-old teacup Yorkie named Flindy Sue.

"I had her since she was 9 weeks old," McKeegan said.

The two were usually inseparable, but on Monday, McKeegan had an eye doctor appointment and did not want to leave Flindy Sue in the car.

"I don't have children and I treated her like a baby," she said.

After the appointment, she got a call from her building's maintenance man who said her door was open.

McKeegan asked him to check on the dog.

"(He said) 'Cindy, you need to come home now. We can't find Flindy,'" McKeegan said.

She rushed home and saw blood inside her apartment but no dog.

About an hour later, the building's maintenance man found Flindy Sue dead inside a dumpster.

Amy Norris is Cindy's niece.

She and her family know how much Flindy Sue meant to her aunt, so they started a GoFundMe page to buy a new dog and to donate to a charity in Flindy Sue's name.

"She was sweet, she did not bark at anybody. She would not hurt a fly. She was the sweetest puppy," said Norris.

McKeegan says this is a nightmare and she just wants to know what happened.

"My heart's torn up. My soul's torn up. I'm numb from head to toe and I feel like I'm in a bad dream and I can't wake up."

Sunbury police believe this is an isolated incident.