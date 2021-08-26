Summer Fling Carnival comes to Milton Armory

Children enjoyed the different rides like the Ferris wheel and merry-go-round.

MILTON, Pa. — A warm summer night was just the ticket for the 2021 Pop-Up Summer Fling Carnival in Northumberland County.

Families flocked to the Milton Armory for fun, food, and games.

Children enjoyed the different rides like the Ferris wheel and merry-go-round.

All the proceeds from the carnival will help to supply students in Milton with any athletic equipment the school doesn't provide.

"Giving us something to do, for family. You know, COVID is keeping us indoors a lot so we want to get outdoors. Eating some food, played some games, baby girl won an elephant so having fun with the kids," said Steven Guffey of Milton.