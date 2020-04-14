Students finish yearbook from home

How students are filling the empty spaces in their yearbook with activities from home.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Like many other schools, March 13th ended up being the last day of classes for students at Line Mountain High School near Herndon. Four days after that, the school's yearbook club was scheduled to photograph student clubs for the high school yearbook.

"We are experiencing as you can see some challenges now that we're apart," said yearbook advisor Mark Shearer.

Mark Shearer is Line Mountain High School's Yearbook Advisor. He says when students left school last month the yearbook was only halfway done. Students will now finish the yearbook from home through "Line Mountain Virtual Spirit Week". All this week, students and staff are asked to follow the daily theme from home and submit their pictures to be included in this year"s yearbook.

Junior, Kara Heim, said "Recreate a childhood photo, pet day, pajama day, school spirit day where we wear the school colors."

Students are uploading pictures using an app called "ReplayIt", it lets them share pictures with yearbook staff.

"Everything they take concerning this, when we do an all call for pictures, is consolidated into one place," said Shearer.

"We're out of school for a whole quarter of the year. You want to see what the students are doing to document this time. We're going to want to remember it one day," said Heim.

Members of the yearbook staff believe it is their duty to make this year's book one of the best yet.

"Those are the things that stay for 20, 30, 40 years and when you look back on them you're going to look back on that stuff," Shearer tells us.