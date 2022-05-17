Superintendent: Student caught with gun, ammunition at school in Northumberland County

"The Milton Area School District and Milton Borough Police Department were notified that a juvenile student possessed a weapon on school property yesterday. Working collaboratively the juvenile was identified and the authorities confirmed the juvenile was carrying a Glock in school with 16 rounds of ammunition. The authorities continue to investigate the matter. The current processes in place, between the school district and police, ensured a quick and immediate police response. We will do our very best to continue to provide a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff. This matter is an open criminal investigation. Thank you for patience, understanding and support as we work towards a swift resolution."