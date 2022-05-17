Superintendent: Student caught with gun, ammunition at school in Northumberland County

MILTON, Pa. — A student was reportedly caught with a gun and ammunition at a school in Northumberland County.
The superintendent of the Milton Area School District released a statement saying a juvenile brought a handgun with 16 rounds of ammunition to school on Monday.
Police and the school district are investigating.
No other information has been released from the Milton Area School District.
You can read the full statement from the superintendent below.
"The Milton Area School District and Milton Borough Police Department were notified that a juvenile student possessed a weapon on school property yesterday. Working collaboratively the juvenile was identified and the authorities confirmed the juvenile was carrying a Glock in school with 16 rounds of ammunition. The authorities continue to investigate the matter. The current processes in place, between the school district and police, ensured a quick and immediate police response. We will do our very best to continue to provide a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff. This matter is an open criminal investigation. Thank you for patience, understanding and support as we work towards a swift resolution."
