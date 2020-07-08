Storms leave damage in central Pennsylvania

Damage was reported in Clinton, Montour, and Northumbeland Counties

Some strong storms moved through central Pennsylvania Friday morning with flooding and wind damage.

One of the screens at the Point Drive-In near Northumberland was splintered into pieces. According to the drive-in's owners, the screen is out of commission for the rest of the year, but the other two screens are still up and the drive-in in Northumberland County will be open Friday night.

A viewer says storms moved through the Mill Hall area of Clinton County around 10 a.m., collapsing the roof of a patio and tossing and mangling a trampoline. We're told no one was on the patio when the roof collapsed.