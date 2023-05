A heavy police presence has shut down the main roads in the borough of Kulpmont after reports of a gunman in the area.

KULPMONT, Pa. — State police have shut down a road in Northumberland County after reports of a gunman in the area.

Officials say Chestnut Street in Kulpmont is shut down in both directions as a result.

Police are keeping everyone away from the area while they investigate.

There is no word yet if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.