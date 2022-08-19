Staffing Knoebels at summer's end

Summer is winding down and some students are preparing to head back to the classroom, leaving the thrills of the season behind. It means adjustments at Knoebels.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school.

Averi Diaz said she loved her second summer at Knoebles, but it's time to shift her focus. "I'm thinking about just coming back next season because I want to focus on school since it's my junior year," Diaz said.



Incoming High School Junior Samantha Szatny said she's noticing the staff thinning out. "We're already having a couple problems with people now," she said. "We're not opening as many games as we normally would. Some schools already went back to school, and they're already doing a full week."

It's a time of the year Knoebels Human Resource Director Jon Anderson said the park always expects. As the summer comes to a close, many employees and guests return to the classroom.



"It does become a challenge at this time of year," Anderson said. "One good thing is we actually have a bonus that we're putting out here where we're paying an extra 50 cents an hour for those who come and work for us at this time frame."



The park has just a few more full weeks of operation before the schedule condenses down to weekends. But even some students say they're planning to be back to work in the fall with a little extra cash in their pockets.

"I'm going to be working some weekends and some Fridays after school," said Micah Moyer, a high school junior.

"I don't want to be just sitting at home when I could come here on weekends and make more money if I can," Szatny added. "I'm not doing anything, so why not come back?"

Knoebels hopes to hire even more staff in the coming weeks.



The summer may be coming to an end, but there's still a lot more fun to be had and a lot more money to be made here at Knoebels, well into the fall. The park is open on weekends through September, and Halo-fun begins October 8th.