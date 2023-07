Police are looking for a vehicle in connection with a stabbing early Friday in Northumberland County.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of North 4th Street.

A male victim was taken to a hospital. No name was released.

Police are looking for a small silver vehicle in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police in Sunbury.