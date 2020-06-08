Spotlight Orange: Wear a Mask!

Spotlight: Orange is asking people to wear a mask.

SUNBURY, Pa. — The color orange symbolizes health, prosperity, courage, and unity. That's exactly why Sam Pearson and Seth Joseph want to put a spotlight on orange.

The two helped create the Spotlight: Orange project in March as a way to positively highlight people and businesses in central Pennsylvania during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Rather than obsessing about daily counts or arguing about things, we really want to promote the linkage between the health of the valley physiology and economic health," Sam Pearson said.

This week, Spotlight: Orange launched a campaign encouraging people to wear masks.

"Now in this atmosphere, we're shifting our conversation to masking and the importance of creating a healthy environment for the entire valley," Seth Joseph said.

Messages can now be found on social media and on signs throughout Northumberland, Snyder and Union Counties.

Some of them include:

"Whatever the phase, Yellow or Green, Your Mask Must Be Seen (on your face.)."

"No shirt, no shoes, NO MASK -- no service. Wear the mask."

"It's in our best interest as a community to implement these public health best practices and we commit to doing that," Pearson said.