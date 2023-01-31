Voters head to the polls for special election in the 27th District

Election officials say voter turnout in this part of the state has been low.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — January 31 is not typically when we head to the polls, but people in parts of central Pennsylvania and lower Luzerne County are doing just that.

"This is unusual this time of year, and I didn't realize that it was because there was just one person that was going to be, one position that was going to be filled. But that's OK. If you have to do it, you have to do it," Joan Janusz said.

State Senator John Gordner resigned from office in November to take on another role within the Senate. He was in the middle of his fifth full term.

The winner of this special election will fill that term in the 27th District.

Two candidates are on the ballot:

Culver is the current state representative for the 108th District.

"I hope a lot of people do come out, and I think it's very important that we elect a new senator," Nancy Slease said.

Newswatch 16 stopped by multiple polling places in Northumberland County, where election officials say turnout was slow but steady.

People we spoke with say they wouldn't miss it, despite the light snowfall.

"We vote in every single election just because we're grateful we have the right to vote, and we never want that to be taken for granted," Sharon Davis said.

"I voted since I was 21 years old. I don't think I've missed a primary, a special election, or a regular election. I think it's important as citizens we do that," Slease said.

"I have never missed voting since I registered when I was 21," Janusz said.

Election officials in other counties tell us there have been no major issues, but turnout is low. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Find your polling place or see county election links here. If you search for your voter status, it will tell you if you are in the 27th District or not.

The district includes parts of Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, and Snyder Counties.