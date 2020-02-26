Soup and Ashes in Montandon

The church in Northumberland County offered stop-and-go soup and ashes.

MONTANDON, Pa. — Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent and many Christians observe this day by getting ashes on their foreheads. The ashes represent penance, mourning, and mortality.

Montandon United Methodist Church is making Ash Wednesday a little more convenient for people with busy schedules. The church offered stop-and-go soup and ashes.

“Perhaps older people could come and have ashes, soup and visit. People who work and don't have a lot of time to drive from their place of work to get something to eat to church,” Pastor Carol Haas said.

Church members made five different kinds of soup as well as cookies. People warmed their taste buds before getting their ashes.

“I think it's great. Anything to make it better and that definitely does,” Steven Campbell said.

Steven Campbell brought his mother Mildred to the soup and ashes event. They had clam chowder and broccoli cheddar soup.

“I think it's nice, very nice. You can have your lunch and get your ashes at the same time,” Mildred Campbell said.

This is the first time the church has done this event and the pastor said she wanted to do it this way as a convenience to people.

“Easy, quick. Hopefully, people will take advantage of it because we've made it accessible,” Haas said.