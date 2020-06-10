Son questions COVID-19 death at nursing home

A Northumberland County man is accusing his mother's nursing home of lying to him.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — An outbreak of COVID-19 at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Shamokin has left one family in Northumberland County with many questions.

Carmen DeNicola says his mother Mary DeNicola was a resident at the home. Carmen says his mother died of COVID-19 complications back on September 25.

"They called and said she had the virus. I couldn't believe it. I mean, we thought we were in the Twilight Zone. And so, they said don't worry, it's just the sniffles, she don't really have it bad. She died the next day, she died the next day," said DeNicola.

According to the nursing home's website, there are currently 58 active cases among its residents. There have been 173 confirmed resident cases in total since last month.

"Our story is not the only story. They are lying to everybody saying there is nothing wrong with them, they just got the sniffles, and they are dying," said DeNicola.

DeNicola accuses the nursing home of lying to him about his mother's condition.

"You can't believe how fast this happened. One day she has the sniffles, and the next day she's dead. How does that happen?" asked DeNicola.

He also claims that he has not heard from anyone at the nursing home since his mom's death.

"They still have not even contacted me about her belongings or nothing," said DeNicola.

DeNicola tells Newswatch 16 that the last time he was able to see or even give his mom a hug was back in March at the nursing home.

"We were so close. We went everywhere together. We were as close as a mother and son could get. It makes me so sad that I lost my mother," said DeNicola.