Socially distant birthday celebration held for two vets

Friends and family came out to Nottingham Village Retirement Center to wish Dave and Joe a happy birthday.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — There was a socially distant birthday celebration for two highly decorated veterans in Northumberland County.

Joe is marking his 103rd birthday and Dave is 101.

An employee at the retirement center planned the drive-by parade for two of her favorite residents.