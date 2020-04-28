Social distancing at food distribution

The Salvation Army of Sunbury partnered with the nonprofit "Operation BBQ Relief" to give away 150 boxes of food.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Dozens of people lined up outside the Salvation Army of Sunbury on Tuesday, waiting for boxes of food.

"We're not asking any questions, we're not having any qualifications at this time. We're just trying to meet the needs in our community as they have expanded and more people are in need," Captain Jessica Duperree said.

The Salvation Army of Sunbury partnered with the nonprofit "Operation BBQ Relief" to give away 150 boxes of food, on Tuesdays and Thursdays through early May.

"They have been gracious to us and have given us food boxes filled with frozen pork or chicken or just frozen dinners or just cold sandwiches as well as shelf-stable meals that we are giving out," Duperree said.

Captain Jessica Duperree says the Salvation Army has had more people reach out for help since the COVID-19 crisis.

"People who have never come to us for help before and don't really know where to look for help, have come to find themselves in need of food and trying to find the little bit that they do have spread further," Duperree said.

Throughout the distribution, the Salvation Army is making sure to practice social distancing.

"We have social distancing tape here. It is easier for people to come to our door. We tried it before where they stayed in the car. It gets a little chaotic. This just works for us. They come and we get their name right at the door and how many is in the family so we give them enough food, and then they just walk back to their vehicle," Duperree said.