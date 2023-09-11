Storm wrecks power equipment showroom

In the blink of an eye, a lawn care business near Elysburg saw its showroom destroyed.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Crews have been busy at Hilly Ridge Sales and Service near Elysburg, but the place is currently not open for business.

"Notified me that there was severe damage. There was a storm that came through. I don't know what degree it was here, but yeah," owner Daryl Seibel said.

When storms ripped through parts of our area Saturday evening, some hit here, destroying the company's showroom and customer service area.

"The perimeter, there's hardly a wall that is actually standing. It took everything and took debris all the way over the field," Seibel said.

The company sells and services lawn equipment and tractors.

Seibel said there were mowers sitting in front of the showroom that were not damaged, but some small equipment inside the showroom was destroyed. No one was there at the time, and no one was hurt.

Community members have been here helping around the clock since this happened. The owner says that's something he's grateful for.

"Some friends and family and some local neighbors showed up to help. Saturday night, there were quite a few who showed up to help to get a few things that were out in the open taken care of, so that's been a big blessing," Seibel said.

Spencer Schu works at Hilly Ride Sales and Service and says he's impressed with the outpouring of support.

"A lot of people coming out, all walks of life and different trades, just coming in and doing their part, and the progress speaks for itself," Spencer Schu said.

The company hopes to have the damage cleaned up in the next few days and plans to come up with a temporary solution to take care of customers later this week.

