Northumberland County shooting suspect arrested

Police say Bruce Thompson Jr. was taken into custody around 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Police in Northumberland County have arrested the man they say shot and injured someone.

The shooting happened on Friday night, just before midnight, in the area of Dorko's Bar on South Poplar Street in Mount Carmel.

Police say Bruce Thompson Jr. shot and injured a man.

Thompson then led police on a chase and fled to an unknown location.

On Saturday night, officials say Thompson was taken into custody.

He faces several charges, including attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

He is locked up in Northumberland County.

