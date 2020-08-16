x
Northumberland County

One person shot following argument in Northumberland County

Police say an early morning argument is what led one man being shot just off of State Route 54 in Delaware Township.
Credit: WNEP

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One man was injured and another is facing charges for a shooting in Northumberland County.

State police say Steven Burns and Zachary Johns got into an argument in a vehicle early Sunday morning.

The vehicle stopped at the intersection of Route 54 and the Interstate I-80 off-ramp in Delaware Township.

Troopers say Johns fired a warning shot then fired again, hitting Burns in the abdomen.

Johns is facing aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and related charges in Northumberland County. 