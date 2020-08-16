One person shot following argument in Northumberland County

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One man was injured and another is facing charges for a shooting in Northumberland County.
State police say Steven Burns and Zachary Johns got into an argument in a vehicle early Sunday morning.
The vehicle stopped at the intersection of Route 54 and the Interstate I-80 off-ramp in Delaware Township.
Troopers say Johns fired a warning shot then fired again, hitting Burns in the abdomen.
Johns is facing aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and related charges in Northumberland County.