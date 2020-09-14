Shikellamy wants 500 people at games

The Shikellamy School Bboard voted unanimously last week to increase attendance to 500 people at outdoor sporting events.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Under the governor's current outdoor event restrictions, only 250 people can attend outdoor events.

Shikellamy School District Superintendent Jason Bendle says that between two football teams, coaches, cheerleaders, and the band, that's 222 people.

"We believe strongly for the safety of kids that we need to have a parent from both sides here in case a kid gets hurt, and 28 tickets is not enough to do that," Bendle said.

"If you look at our stadium, we're blessed with a very large stadium. I think we have a lot more room than most stadiums have," Bendle said.

This stadium seats more than 6,000 people. Even with the 500-person limit, that's still only 8 percent capacity.

Sunbury City Council sent a letter to the school district last week endorsing the increase in attendance and will vote on it at Monday night's meeting.

On Monday, a federal judge ruled Gov. Wolf's pandemic restrictions unconstitutional. The ruling includes the 250-person outdoor event limitation.

High school football fans we spoke with agree.

"I think people by now kind of know what they have to do. If they're close to people, wear a mask and keep a safe distance, even at a football game, they'll naturally do it," Joe Cortellini said.

Bendle says the attendance increase will be done safely.