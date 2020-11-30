Shikellamy softball coach remembered

Coach Eric Long died at the age of 46 from complications from a heart problem.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Those who knew Eric Long describe him as kind, humble, and passionate about softball.

The Shikellamy High School softball coach died at the age of 46 from complications from a heart problem.

"Phenomenal man. The girls loved him, the school loved him, the community loved him," said Kennie Heller of Sunbury.

Heller grew up with Long and the two were best friends.

Because of the COVI-19 pandemic, Long's family could not plan the viewing Kennie thought he deserved.

So he organized a small, socially-distanced gathering at Long's second home: the softball field named after Long's grandfather.

"It just blew up. Players, there had to have been 50-80 players," Heller added.

"Last night just proved how many people Eric touched their lives," said Jenna Eister-Whitaker.

Eister-Whitaker and Slade Shrek both served alongside Long on Sunbury's Parks and Recreation Board.

"Eric was just a good guy. He didn't like pats on the back or recognition. He just wanted to go and do his job," said Shrek.

Long also worked as a code enforcement officer in Sunbury and was instrumental in running the city's annual soapbox derby.

"He loved the city of Sunbury," Eister-Whitaker continued. "He truly did and he would do anything for anyone within this community."

He was just an amazing, amazing guy and he is going to be missed. He is definitely going to be missed," Shrek said.