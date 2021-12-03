Shikellamy School District closing elementary school

The Beck Elementary School will be closed by the beginning of 2022.

SUNBURY, Pa. — An elementary school in Northumberland County will close for good by the beginning of next year.

The Shikellamy School District plans to close Beck Elementary School in Sunbury.

The school board says the building will be turned into district administration offices.

Elementary schools in Shikellamy are being restructured.

When the work is complete, Oaklyn and Priestly Elementary Schools will house kindergarten through second grade. Third through fifth grade will be at Chief Shikellamy.